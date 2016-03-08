Tottenham, Pochettino may be dismissed if he doesn't win against West Ham
13 November at 19:00Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino needs to win against West Ham after the international break, according to a report from British newspaper the Telegraph via Calciomercato.com, or he may be dismissed.
The report details how the 47-year-old Argentine is running out of time to save his job at the North London club, and anything less than a victory against the Hammers may see him dismissed by the club. The club have had a terrible start to the season, currently sitting at 14th in the league after 12 games, only winning three games out of the 12 played so far.
Furthermore, they have failed to win in any of their last five league games, and their collapse against Bayern Munich in the Champions League at home hasn’t been forgotten. Last season Pochettino guided the North London club to a Champions League final, but that achievement won’t be able to keep him in the job for much longer.
Apollo Heyes
