Tottenham president: 'I want Pochettino to be Spurs' Sir Alex'
01 June at 08:45Speaking to UEFA on the eve of today's Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, Spurs president Daniel Levy spoke about several topics, including the future of his head coach Mauricio Pochettino, amid rumours linking him to Juventus.
"I would like him to become Tottenham's Alex Ferguson. Winning here is much more important than at Real Madrid. Mauricio wants the right recognition of his job, being the number one. For me it's fine, I want him to be the number one too."
