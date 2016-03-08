Tottenham, Real Madrid deny Pochettino rumours in official statement
24 May at 16:00In recent weeks, there has been a lot of news linking Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to Real Madrid, despite the fact that Zidane returned to the bench of the Bernabeu side in March.
Now, however, the club have revealed the truth about the situation on their official website. The statement denies that any contact has been made with the Argentian, who has hinted that he might leave the London side this summer, especially if they win the Champions League.
"Real Madrid CF are surprised by the statement made by the coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino, about a supposed request made to our club for his team to stay in the residence at Real Madrid City on the occasion of the Champions League final.
Real Madrid C. F. wants to make it clear that it is completely false that this request has been made. Our club has always shown its absolute availability to meet all the requests made by UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Club Atlético de Madrid, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur.
All requests submitted to Real Madrid have referred solely and exclusively to the use of the training pitches at Real Madrid City and the changing rooms. And all of them have been granted by our club. Thus, Liverpool plan to train at our facilities on Saturday, June 1 in the morning. Tottenham, will do so on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31.
Real Madrid C. F. also wants to emphasise that the accommodation for the finalist teams of the Champions League is assigned by UEFA following organisation and security criteria. At no time has our club received requests that these teams could be accommodated in the facilities at Real Madrid City," it concluded.
