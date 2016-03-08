Tottenham's Harry Kane was close to join lower league Italian side in 2013: Details
25 June at 10:00Tottenham Hotspur super star Harry Kane was close to joining lower league Italian side A.S. Livorno Calcio in 2013, Marco Amelia has revealed.
Marco Amelia is a retired Italian international goalkeeper who played for seven years between 2001 and 2008 for A.S. Livorno Calcio. The 36 year old also had brief spells in the English Premier League with Chelsea in the 2015-16 season and also spent four seasons at AC Milan.
Livorno president Aldo Spinelli has been sharing a very good relationship with the club’s former shot stopper Marco Amelia. It was Marco Amelia who has now gone to claim that the recently promoted club to the Serie B had a chance to sign Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane in 2013.
“In 2013, Harry Kane was very close to Livorno and Spinelli is still kicking himself now. It was the player at the time, still very young, who decided he wanted to stay in England,” Marco Amelia told Mediaset.
