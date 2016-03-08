Tottenham's Serie A striking target reveals which club he wants to join
15 October at 11:30Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone spoke to Fox Sport about his plans for the future: “I’ve never had the chance to be coached by my father [Diego] but I can say that playing for Atletico Madrid would be great for me.”
“Atletico is something that we have inside us, I’d love to see my dad coaching Argentina even if he keeps telling mat that it’s still too early.”
Simeone joined Fiorentina from Genoa in summer 2017 and had a great first season at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Following his 14 goals in 38 appearances with La Viola last season, several top clubs, including Tottenham, had been linked with welcoming his services.
Simeone has two goals in eight appearances in Serie A so far this season and his contract with La Viola expires in 2022.
Simeone, 23, has just made his Argentina debut against Guatemala. He has one goal in three appearances with La Seleccion.
Go to comments