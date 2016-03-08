Tottenham seriously interested in signing Inter defender: the situation

16 April at 19:15
Tottenham are seriously interested in signing Inter defender Diego Godin, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the North London club are looking for a central defender to add experience and quality to their back line. Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen’s contract is expiring with Spurs at the end of the season and a renewal doesn’t seem likely, so Jose Mourinho has asked for a defender.
 
Godin arrived in Milan later summer, the report continues, on a free transfer after his contract expired with Spanish side Atletico Madrid. However, the player has struggled to adapt to coach Antonio Conte’s tactical system and failed to settle in a three-man defense. His starting spot has been challenged by 20-year-old Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni, showing how he has fallen in Conte’s hierarchy. Godin has made 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1901 minutes.

