Tottenham set sights on Fiorentina starlet

The report claims that Tottenham are constantly monitoring the young Italian, who has racked up a total of 150 minutes in two games thus far this season. However, he is yet to get on the scoresheet.

According to a report from English media, Tottenham have set their sights on Fiorentina's 20-year-old starlet, Riccardo Sottil. After spending last season on loan at Pescara, the striker has managed to break into the first team of La Viola.