Tottenham set sights on Fiorentina starlet
23 September at 10:45According to a report from English media, Tottenham have set their sights on Fiorentina's 20-year-old starlet, Riccardo Sottil. After spending last season on loan at Pescara, the striker has managed to break into the first team of La Viola.
The report claims that Tottenham are constantly monitoring the young Italian, who has racked up a total of 150 minutes in two games thus far this season. However, he is yet to get on the scoresheet.
