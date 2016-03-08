Tottenham set world record asking price for Kane: Man Utd and Real Madrid ponder move
12 April at 17:00For the first time, it seems that Tottenham are ready to let their big star and captain, Harry Kane, leave the club. The economic troubles derived from the Coronavirus pandemic has made owner Daniel Levy change his mind on the matter.
According to Daily Mail (via marca.com), whoever wants to sign the English attacker must pay a figure of 227 million euros (a world record transfer fee). Manchester United seem to be the most interested team but in the current crisis situation, the amount seems somewhat exorbitant.
Levy's change of heart also has its basis in the words of his star striker last month, with Kane opening up to a potential move away from Tottenham. But the biggest motivation is obviously the financial situation of the club, as the Spurs still owe 725 million euros for the construction of the new stadium and a big sale like Kane's would ease their debts.
Another team interested in Kane is Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane identifying the player as one of the potential targets for next season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo (via abola.pt). Besides a considerable financial effort, the Los Blancos would also be ready to include the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez in a potential deal.
