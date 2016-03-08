Tottenham, Son: ‘I will get married when I retire, now only football’

Tottenham's striker Son spoke to the Guardian about his footballing ambitions, revealing that he won't get married until after he retires, as football needs all of his focus.

"My father says I don't have to get married until I retire and I agree with him. When you get married, family comes first, your wife and your children. I want to make sure that when I play football, I'm at my best. This sport needs to be my priority," he said.