Tottenham, Son: ‘I will get married when I retire, now only football’

09 March at 16:30
Tottenham's striker Son spoke to the Guardian about his footballing ambitions, revealing that he won't get married until after he retires, as football needs all of his focus. 
 
"My father says I don't have to get married until I retire and I agree with him. When you get married, family comes first, your wife and your children. I want to make sure that when I play football, I'm at my best. This sport needs to be my priority," he said. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.