Tottenham star allowed to leave amid AC Milan, Inter links



Dembele joined Tottenham from Fulham in 2012 and has ever since collected 247 appearances for the London-based club, netting 10 goals and assisting another 12.



He is also a regular for the Belgian national team, playing in 82 matches since making his debut in 2006. During his career with the national team, he scored 5 goals.

Mousa Dembele looks to be on his way out of Tottenham, with his contract set to expire in June next year. Many clubs, including Italian ones, have been following the Belgian international, but now it seems that the player could be on a move sooner, with the Spurs receiving a small compensation for a sale in January. The Sun According to reports from , Tottenham has given the go-ahead for the sale of Dembele in January. Both Inter and Juventus have set their sights on the midfielder, but AC Milan and Roma can also return in the race for his services.