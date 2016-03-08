Heung-Min Son is being chased by a number of big Premier League rivals, according to the latest reports from Germany.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star is believed to be part of Tottenham’s past, with the North Londoners not starting him regularly.

And it appears that the South Korean international also wants to leave in order to get more playing time.

Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool all want him, even though it’s hard to see the North Londoners giving their prize attacker away to their bitter rivals.

The German outlet claims that “Son wants to take the next step and can imagine a change” and that Manchester United are the closes to signing him.

Son- who could end up losing two years of his footballing career to the military draft in South Korea - has netted 19 goals in all competitions for club and country this season, including one at the World Cup against Mexico.

Spurs are believed to want a massive €70 million for the 25-year-old.