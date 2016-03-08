Tottenham star chosen over Messi and Ronaldo for FIFA 2020 cover?

22 April at 17:45
Tottenham Hotspur star Heung Min Son could have been chosen as the cover of FIFA 20 ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Son has been a very crucial player for Spurs over the last two seasons and he scored twice for the North London side recently in the 4-3 loss to UEFA Champions League to Manchester City, as they reached the semi-final of the new format of the competition for the first time.

FIFPro recently conducted a vote to know as to who the people think should be on the cover for the upcoming game in the FIFA series.

Surprisingly Son won more votes than Messi and Ronaldo and his Spurs teammate Harry Kane too. Ronaldo won 211742 votes while Son got a total of 213192 votes in the poll.



This could be a historic occasion for Asian football as no Asian player has ever featured on the cover of any of the FIFA games. Lionel Messi got 205265 votes in the same poll.

This season, Son has appeared in 43 games in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's men, scoring 20 times and assisting 10 times.

