Tottenham star Harry Kane signs new six-year contract
08 June at 16:20Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their star striker Harry Kane has signed a new six year contract to commit his future to the English Premier League club until 2024.
Harry Kane, who represents England, at the 2018 World Cup has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past. However, there were no serious efforts sign Harry Kane from either Real Madrid or Manchester United.
With Harry Kane now signing a new contract, there is no chance for any of the top clubs from the continent to sign the England international striker in the summer transfer window. He scored 41 goals in all competition from the English Premier League club last season.
A statement on Tottenham’s website read, “We are delighted to announce that Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract with the Club, which will run until 2024.”
“Since emerging from our academy, Harry has established himself as one of the leading strikers in European football, as he continues to set goalscoring records.”
