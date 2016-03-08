Tottenham star Erik Lamela knows Daniele De Rossi very well having played with the legendary Italian captain in the capital for one season.The Argentinean has spoken with Sky Sport about DDR's Roma farewell: "It's hard to think about Roma without De Rossi", Lamela said."He's played so many years witht the same club, representing it like Totti did before him. I am a bit sad because I know how much he loves Roma, but I am sure he will be happy in his private life. He is a big man. The first memory that I have of him is that he was a true reference point for everybody. Both him and Totti are great people".