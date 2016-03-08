Tottenham star linked to Inter, Juve reveals future plans
21 June at 15:40Tottenham Hotpsur midfielder Mousa Dembele says he is willing to move to play for any club apart from another club in the English Premier League club in the summer transfer window.
Mousa Dembele is a wanted man for Inter Milan, AS Roma, Napoli and Juventus. the Nerazzurri are much ahead of their league rivals in signing the midfielder.
“Tottenham is my club, my family is happy in London and the children are enrolled in a school - all of which you cannot just leave like that,” Dembele told reporters.
“Otherwise I'm open to anything. Since I was little, I’ve been someone who loves an adventure. I’ve already talked about China with Axel Witsel, but I also talked about MLS with Laurent Ciman and if someone was playing in Bangladesh, I would also ask him for information.
“It’s time to evaluate the possible options, even if I can’t see myself playing for another English team outside of Tottenham.”
