Tottenham star rejects Man Utd in favour of Inter move: the details
09 January at 13:20As his contract will expire in the summer, Christian Eriksen continues to be a hot name on the transfer market. In the past few years, he has been instrumental for Tottenham as well as the Danish national team, and it's no surprise that several teams are lining up for his services,
According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Inter remain keen on the player ahead of next season. However, in the last few hours, the Eriksen dream has turned into a winter possibility for the Nerazzurri.
In England, as the newspaper continues, they insist that the player has already chosen to join Inter, ready to leave Tottenham immediately. In fact, Man Utd reached an agreement with Spurs at €23m, but Eriksen rejected the transfer to Old Trafford.
The Inter hypothesis, by the looks of it, is more stimulating. New country, new team but the same objectives: winning as much as possible.
