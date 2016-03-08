Tottenham star snubs Serie A giants for China move
15 October at 15:15Mousa Dembele's contract with Tottenham will expire in June next year and the Belgian midfielder looks set to leave the club after 7 years and it seems he has chosen a more exotic career path towards China, despite the interest of Serie A giants Inter.
According to The Sun, Dembele is farther and farther from a Serie A move day by day. As already mentioned, the player will not renew his contract with the English team and has chosen China as his next footballing destination.
The 31-year-old playmaker joined Tottenham in 2012 from Fulham and has since then collected 245 appearances for the London-based club, netting 10 goals and assisting another 12 in the process.
Dembele is also a regular for the Belgian national team, as he has appeared in 82 matches since making his debut in May 2006. He represented his country in two World Cups and one European Championship.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments