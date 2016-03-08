Marchisio terminated his Juventus contract by mutual consent just last week, and several clubs are interested in landing his services. Monaco are reportedly in pole position for the midfielder, but nothing has been agreed yet.

Fernando Llorente, who played with Marchisio during his time at Juve (2013-15), wrote a message to the midfielder on Facebook.

"Good luck my friend! It was beautiful playing next to you, and I'm rooting for you and for your new adventure," the post read.



