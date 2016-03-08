Tottenham striker won’t make Athletic return ‘because of Juventus’
12 October at 12:20Josu Urrutia, the president of Athletic Bilbao, has ruled out a return of Fernando Llorente to his former club. Llorente, who is currently playing for Tottenham, joined Juventus as a free agent from Bilbao in summer 2013 and the president of the Basque club has not forgotten Llorente’s decision.
“At that time, he had an big offers from Bilbao in his hands but he decided to join Juventus instead”, Urrutia told Fichajes.net.
Llorente had decided to join Juventus months before the end of his contract with Bilbao and he was kept out of the team for the entire duration of his last year of contract with Bilbao.
Llorente spent two seasons in Turin before joining Sevilla and Swansea. The Spaniard joined Spurs for € 15 million in summer 2017 after that Chelsea had also tried to sign him from the Swans.
Llorente’s Tottenham contract expires in 2019 and this could be his last season in North London.
