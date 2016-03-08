Tottenham target can leave AC Milan on two conditions as rumours gather steam

Therefore, Boban and Maldini are open to solutions, wanting to reinforce the squad this transfer window. Piatek's departure could thus guarantee them some funds to spend, as the striker has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham.

According to today's edition of Il Giornale ( via MilanNews.it ), Milan will only let the striker go on two conditions: only a permanent departure and the transfer fee will have to be fair (over €30m). It remains to be seen if any club can agree to satisfy their demands.

As reported by Corriere Della Sera ( via MilanNews.it ), Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to start the Coppa Italia game against SPAL on Wednesday as well. In other words, Piatek will be on the bench once more, fueling the rumours of a departure.

Kris Piatek's adventure at AC Milan has seemingly come to an end, just one year after joining the club from Genoa. The Polish international was fantastic in the first six months for the Rossoneri, but he has failed to replicate that in the first half of this season.