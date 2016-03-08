Tottenham target could replace Benatia at Juventus
15 June at 12:55Ajax defender and Tottenham Hotspur target Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly Juventus first choice to replace the outgoing Medhi Benatia.
The 18-year-old De Ligt has become one of Europe's most wanted teenagers and he already dons the captain's armband for Ajax. He appeared in 33 Eredivisie games for Ajax last season, scoring thrice and assisting twice.
Reports from Tuttosport say that considering Medhi Benatia can leave Juventus this summer, the Old Lady see De Ligt as the perfect replacement for the former Bayern Munich man.
Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur too have drawn strong links with De Ligt and it could well be a battle for the young Dutch starlet.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
