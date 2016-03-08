Kessie's future in doubt following Gattuso departure: Spurs on alert

28 May at 14:45

Franck Kessie’s future is uncertain following the departure of Gattuso and Leonardo.

 

Kessie, whose contract expires in 2022,  has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the past as well as China.

 

The former Atalanta and Cesena man has played 3625 minutes played, spread over 42 appearances between Aerie A and cup competitions and has scored  7 goals and assisted 3 assists.

 

A favourite of his, Gattuso rarely gave up on him, repeatedly reiterating his importance to the press and directly to the club however in Leonardo's eyes the player was sellable so therefore with both of them gone his future is far from certain until the new manager is found.

 

 

