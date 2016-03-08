Lazio wants Spurs target to replace Milinković-Savić
01 June at 15:50Lazio leaders have held a meeting that was led by their chairman Claudio Lotito to discuss who could replace Sergej Milinković-Savić. A surprise candidate is Barcelona’s Andre Gomes wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, reports Spanish source Mundo Deportivo.
Juventus have agreed personal terms with Sergej Milinković-Savić and Manchester United and Paris St Germain have made offers, which is liked by Lazio. Simone Inzaghi believes Andre Gomes is the ideal candidate to replace
Sergej Milinković-Savić, should the Serbian decides to leave.
The former Valencia midfielder has not played regularly for Barcelona which has seen him sit out of the Portugal squad for the World Cup. Barcelona want to sell and Andre Gomes has many options.
Andre Gomes wants to leave Barcelona and go to England, where Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him. There is a new problem for him because Mauricio Pochettino is wanted by Real Madrid as they want him to become their new manager.
