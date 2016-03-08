Tottenham to scout two Rossoneri players in Atalanta-AC Milan
16 February at 14:30Tonight at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Atalanta will face off against AC Milan in an important showdown in the fight for the Champions League. Both teams will look win and make a breakthrough in the tight race. But it will not be an interesting match for fans of both teams only but also for observers showing their interest in some of the players who will play today.
According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, an emissary of Tottenham will be present tonight in Bergamo to observe Franck Kessie and Suso from Gennaro Gattuso's side. This is a second scouting mission from London for Kessie, while the Spaniard is greatly appreciated by Spurs' coach Pochettino.
Both players are fundamental pieces of the team, irreplaceable and almost untouchable in Gattuso's line-up. It is likely that only big offers for either will be considered by the leadership of the Rossoneri next summer, as the management looks to build a young and strong team for the future.
