Tottenham unwilling to sell Inter Milan target in January
29 October at 11:00English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are not willing to sell veteran defender Jan Vertonghen in the January transfer window, as per The Guardian.
The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and it is looking unlikely that he will be offered an extension.
It was reported earlier that Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan were ready to cash in on the situation and were looking to make a move for Vertonghen in January.
However, as per the latest report, Spurs’ hierarchy have already informed the Milan-based club’s representative that the former Ajax defender will not be allowed to leave in the winter transfer window.
The report further stated that despite being informed about Spurs’ decision, Inter’s management is ready to wait to bring Vertonghen to the San Siro in the summer of 2020 as a free agent and are also willing to offer him a three-year contract.
