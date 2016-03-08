Tottenham 0-1 Ajax live: Van de Beek scores as Ajax start to dominate

Tottenham Hotspur host Ajax today in a massive UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final. The second leg takes place in Amsterdam next week, as Ajax look for a vital away goal in London.



Match Stats



Tottenham Hotspur have won five of their last eight Uefa Champions League matches. During that period, they lost once and drew twice.



Ajax Amsterdam have scored in each of their last eight Uefa Champions League matches. In total, they have scored a whopping 15 goals in eight matches.



On average, Spurs have scored 1.7 goals in 10 Uefa Champions League matches this season, but Ajax have a better goal return as they average 2.0 per match.



Dusan Tadic leads the goalscoring charts for Ajax with nine strikes to his name. Only two of his nine goals came from the penalty spot.





Spurs have scored the majority of their Champions League goals (41.2%) in the final 15 minutes of their matches. The only period they have failed to find the back of the net is between the 15th and 30th minute.



Ajax Amsterdam have four Uefa Champions League trophies under their belt while Tottenham Spur are yet to win the coveted European trophy.



Tottenham Hotspur have kept four clean sheets in 10 Uefa Champions League matches, but Ajax have done a lot better defensively having already kept six clean sheets.



LIVE