Tottenham v Man City: live confirmed line-ups

The Premier League could well witness a classic game at the Wembley Stadium, when Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday evening.



Confirmed line-ups: ​Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Dier, Dembele,Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas Moura, Kane. Subs: Son, Winks, Walker-Peters, Alli, Gazzaniga, Eriksen, Aurier.



Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling. Subs: Kompany, De Bruyne, Sane, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Muric.