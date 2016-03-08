Tottenham, Van Der Vaart: 'I think Ziyech will go to Spurs'
28 October at 15:45Former Ajax and Tottenham forward Rafael van der Vaart admitted to Dutch media outlet NOS via Calciomercato.com yesterday that he suggested to Spurs president Daniel Levy to sign Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech, to replace the departing Christian Eriksen.
“I hope he goes to Tottenham and I think it will end like this.”
Eriksen, who has been with the North London side since 2013, hasn’t agreed to a contract renewal and will become a free agent next summer, becoming one of the most hotly contested midfielders in Europe. Ziyech is contracted to Ajax until 2022.
Apollo Heyes
