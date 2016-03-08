Tottenham 'very close' to signing Man Utd, AC Milan target Bruno Fernandes

07 June at 14:15
Premier League giants Tottenham are reportedly very close to signing Man Utd and AC Milan target Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese star has been on fire for Sporting Lisbon this season and even featured for Portugal in their recent 3-1 win over Switzerland in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League.

Record in Portugal state that Spurs have now edged closer ahead of United, City and Milan and negotiations for the midfielder have now intensified over the last 24 hours.

A Bola had stated that United have made a higher offer- higher than Tottenham's offer of 68 million euros, but Record say that Spurs are willing to match Sporting's valuation of 70 million euros and more.

It states that the player's agent Miguel Pinho has been in London to hold talks with Spurs and he has been told that the London club is ready to break its transfer record.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.