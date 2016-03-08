Tottenham want Chelsea target to sweeten deal for Manchester United transfer
27 July at 23:35According to the latest reports from British outlet the Independent, negotiations are proceeding in the transfer revolving around Toby Alderweireld and the interest in him from Manchester United.
The Belgian centre-back currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur, yet is one of Jose Mourinho’s number one targets this summer. The Independent are suggesting that Spurs are after a figure of around €65 million for Alderweireld.
However, the latest reports suggest that Tottenham instead could ask for Anthony Martial in exchange. Martial is a wanted target of PSG, Chelsea, Spurs, Juventus and Bayern Munich, and wants out of Manchester; after a reported clash with Jose Mourinho and with the Premier League giants having a surplus of attacking options.
22-year-old Martial won the 2015 Golden Boy award and is tipped to be one of the stars of the future. He signed for Manchester United from Monaco but has perhaps struggled to make the impact that would’ve been expected of him.
