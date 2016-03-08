Tottenham, young defender identified as possible transfer option in January
04 December at 18:15Tottenham are looking for a new defender due to the complex contract situation involving both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, with a potential option being identified by the club, according to a report from Football Insider via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the North London club have identified 21-year-old English defender Ben Godfrey as a good fit for the club. Contracted to Norwich City until 2023, Godfrey has impressed in the Premier League this season with the club, appearing in every single one of their games. Spurs would like to sign the player in the upcoming January transfer window, in order to shore up the defence ahead of the probable departures of Vertonghen and Alderweireld.
Furthermore, Tottenham are ready to offer around €25 million for the 21-year-old, the report highlights. New coach Jose Mourinho is keen to use younger players and develop a new squad, and the departure of the club’s long-time servants is the perfect opportunity to develop a young defender as well.
Apollo Heyes
