Totti as Sporting Director? Roma owner torn between heart and head



There are frictions, in Rome regarding the choice of the next sporting director. As the Republic writes, James Pallotta and the trusted Franco Baldini want Luis Campos of Lille, who are enjoying a fantastic season, currently second only to PSG.



On the other hand, the Roman soul of the club wants Totti together with Massara to give the technical direction. The former captain is said to want Gennaro Gattuso on the bench while the 'Americans' on the other hand, push for Maurizio Sarri.



One thing is for sure, there will be big changes at Roma this summer.



