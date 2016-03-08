Totti attacks Nedved: ‘He made you want to beat him with your hands’
27 September at 18:15Francesco Totti’s autobiography was release today and contained some interesting extracts. One to note in particular is when he is describing former Lazio and Juventus midfielder Pavel Nedved. Totti is talking of Italy’s match against the Czech Republic at the 2006 World Cup:
“I clench my fists and I run to hug [Materazzi], it's an important goal because in the first minutes the Czech Republic - forced to win to stay in the tournament - attacked us with great intensity. That day, Nedved was in an irresistible form, and it costs me to say it because I never endured it in the field: a hallucinating whine, you touched him and he flew ten meters away; it made you want to beat him with your hands and I said it all.
But it was strong, my mother if she was strong, and in that race more, so much that Buffon had to make three or four fantastic saves to keep him at bay. After reiterating what was on my soul as a player, and I confess that I have never hidden it, I must instead acknowledge that he was very nice to me the first time we met outside the draw of the Champions League in Monaco. He came to me - and I was the novice - he asked me how I felt right after closing with the season played.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments