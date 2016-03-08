Totti casts doubt on Roma future: “Soon you will know my point of view”

In questo momento vengono dette e scritte tante parole, cercando di ipotizzare i miei pensieri e le mie scelte. A breve il mio punto di vista nella giusta sede… — Francesco Totti (@Totti) June 13, 2019

Francesco Totti has cast doubt over his future at Roma today, by tweeting "Soon you will know my point of view in the right place." The club have offered their former legendary player a role of technical director, and it had been thought that it was a mere formality before he was appointed to the role. But now following his latest tweet many are doubting whether his future is indeed with the Giallorossi.Totti has a 30 year long history with Roma, and has only previously been seen as close to leaving once, when he flirted with Real Madid, and the Gazzetta dello Sport today claim that the club were caught off guard by the message sent by Totti, and it is thought that he has doubts over the new project under manager Paulo Fonseca. Roma are obviously very keen to keep Totti with the club and it is expected that they will sit down and have a meeting with their former midfielder in which they can attempt to work out any differences they may have. The full post reads: “At this moment many words are spoken and written, trying to hypothesize my thoughts and my choices. Soon my point of view in the right place ... ".