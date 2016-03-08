Totti, 'Conte? Ask him'

Francesco Totti commented to Le Iene about the possible TV series dedicated to him and above all, he talked about the possible arrival of Conte on the Giallorossi bench.

"There will be no series on my life. The newspapers write bullshit. Maybe you do or maybe not. "10% of the things you read in the newspapers are true.

Borghi or Marinelli in my role? Neither can interpret me. Capello or Ilary? [Totti’s wife] Ilary. Fourth place? I don't know, let's see. The Champions League? Liverpool wins, but I support Barcelona. Conte? Ask him if he arrives ".