Totti, 'Conte? Ask him'

06 May at 09:30

Francesco Totti commented to Le Iene about the possible TV series dedicated to him and above all, he talked about the possible arrival of Conte on the Giallorossi bench. 

 

"There will be no series on my life. The newspapers write bullshit. Maybe you do or maybe not. "10% of the things you read in the newspapers are true. 

 

Borghi or Marinelli in my role? Neither can interpret me. Capello or Ilary? [Totti’s wife] Ilary. Fourth place? I don't know, let's see. The Champions League? Liverpool wins, but I support Barcelona. Conte? Ask him if he arrives ".

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.