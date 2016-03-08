AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has opened up about a conversation that he once had with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.In an interview that Totti recently gave to Sky Italia, he revealed that Perez once asked for his jersey. He said: "The last time I played at Santiago Bernabeu. Florentino Perez wanted my shirt at all costs. He asked me to write on it: "the only player who said no to Real Madrid."