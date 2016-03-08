Totti: 'I won't go back to Rome, Zaniolo? Stop the comparisons'

Former Roma captain and leader Francesco Totti spoke about his past and his future on Radio Radio."I'm pretty touchy, a little rosy. When I take a path, I finish it. If now someone asked me to come back in Rome, maybe a new owner, it would put me in difficulty, but I would say no because I respect my decision and I want to do this."I want to follow the players and pass on my experience to them, I don't know if this American will come, I have my doubts because then when one puts his hands in Rome it is difficult to go on.But I hope for all the Giallorossi fans, including myself, that a president will be able to win everything with this team, Scudetti and Champions"."For the sake of Zaniolo, let's stop making comparisons with me. Let him do it. I hope he can stay in Rome for as long as possible, even if for me it won't be like that. They could sell it. It can go in many teams."Anthony Privetera