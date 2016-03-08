Totti: ‘Messi and Ronaldo the best in the World, I am sorry for Alisson’
20 July at 22:25Francesco Totti had this to say to Sky Sport: " Roma? We are building a very young and competitive side. We want to keep improving that's for sure. Alisson? The transfer fees have changed so much over the years. To spend 75 million euros on a keeper is incredible. You can't say no but it's too bad. Ronaldo? It's great for the Serie A, he and Messi are the best in the world...".
