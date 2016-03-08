Totti: 'Ranieri is the right man for Roma'
08 March at 17:40Earlier today, Roma announced Claudio Ranieri as their new manager, just one day after Di Francesco was sacked by the club. Speaking to the official website, the Giallorossi's director and legend Francesco Totti assured that Ranieri is the right man.
"Claudio’s from the city, he’s a Roma fan but more than that, he’s one of the most experienced coaches in world football. What we need now is a safe pair of hands to guide us back into the top four and ensure that we are playing Champions League football again next season. We have 12 games left and we need to win as many of them as possible," he stated.
