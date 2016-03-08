Totti reveals why Inter will battle for the Scudetto with Juve until the end

Francesco Totti, former Roma attacker and director, spoke to Sky Sport on the sidelines of an event.



"Inter-Roma? Beautiful match. Roma played openly a got a point from the leaders. I have always said that Inter, Juve and Napoli would have made a league of their own. I think that Napoli has a great team and great coach and they can recover," he said.



"Juventus distracted by the Champions League? Yes, I think that it's their main goal after eight years of titles. But this year Inter will give them a hard time, it is a mangy team with a top coach who wants to win at all costs. He is showing his added value but I think that Juve will push the accelerator in the decisive moment.



"Conte? He can do well and fight to the end with Juventus. As I said, he is that added value, a coach who transmits so much to the management and the team. Fortunately, he said what I said about Roma, testifying to what I have always said since some said it was not true," Totti concluded.