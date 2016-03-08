Totti reveals why Inter will battle for the Scudetto with Juve until the end
08 December at 18:45Francesco Totti, former Roma attacker and director, spoke to Sky Sport on the sidelines of an event.
"Inter-Roma? Beautiful match. Roma played openly a got a point from the leaders. I have always said that Inter, Juve and Napoli would have made a league of their own. I think that Napoli has a great team and great coach and they can recover," he said.
"Juventus distracted by the Champions League? Yes, I think that it's their main goal after eight years of titles. But this year Inter will give them a hard time, it is a mangy team with a top coach who wants to win at all costs. He is showing his added value but I think that Juve will push the accelerator in the decisive moment.
"Conte? He can do well and fight to the end with Juventus. As I said, he is that added value, a coach who transmits so much to the management and the team. Fortunately, he said what I said about Roma, testifying to what I have always said since some said it was not true," Totti concluded.
