Totti's wife describes his Roma farewell as a 'mutual choice'
14 September at 19:30Ilary Blasi, the wife of former Roma legend Francesco Totti, has spoken to Verissimo about her husband; including his departure from the club which garnered much media attention due to the apparent schism between him and the upper management.
"No TV for Francesco, there is me and he will do a few cameos. I don't know what he will do, the important thing is that he is well. He certainly never wanted to be a coach because he would not like to let the players play. Farewell to Roma? It was a shared choice."
