Totti's wife describes his Roma farewell as a 'mutual choice'

Ilary Blasi, the wife of former Roma legend Francesco Totti, has spoken to Verissimo about her husband; including his departure from the club which garnered much media attention due to the apparent schism between him and the upper management."​No TV for Francesco, there is me and he will do a few cameos. I don't know what he will do, the important thing is that he is well. He certainly never wanted to be a coach because he would not like to let the players play. Farewell to Roma? It was a shared choice."