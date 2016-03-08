Totti's wife describes his Roma farewell as a 'mutual choice'

Totti Ilary Blasi eleganti
14 September at 19:30
Ilary Blasi, the wife of former Roma legend Francesco Totti, has spoken to Verissimo about her husband; including his departure from the club which garnered much media attention due to the apparent schism between him and the upper management.

"​No TV for Francesco, there is me and he will do a few cameos. I don't know what he will do, the important thing is that he is well. He certainly never wanted to be a coach because he would not like to let the players play. Farewell to Roma? It was a shared choice."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.