Totti shares social media message ahead of derby clash: Benatia replies - watch

02 March at 18:55
Roma legend Francesco Totti has written a social media message to give a boost to the Giallorossi ahead of tonight's derby clash against Lazio. "I want to see you like this, I am always with you, come on guys, forza Roma", Totti wrote on Instagram.

The 'Capitano' social media post received a lot of comments, including Medhi Benatia's who played with Totti at Roma: "Let's hope well captain", the former Roma and Juventus star said.

Here's Totti's social media post:


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vi voglio vedere così....sempre con voi...forza ragazzi. Forza Roma

Un post condiviso da Francesco Totti (@francescototti) in data:

