Totti shares social media message ahead of derby clash: Benatia replies - watch

Roma legend Francesco Totti has written a social media message to give a boost to the Giallorossi ahead of tonight's derby clash against Lazio. "I want to see you like this, I am always with you, come on guys, forza Roma", Totti wrote on Instagram.The 'Capitano' social media post received a lot of comments, including Medhi Benatia's who played with Totti at Roma: "Let's hope well captain", the former Roma and Juventus star said.Follow the build-up of the game and the derby clash LIVE on calciomercato.comHere's Totti's social media post: