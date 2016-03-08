Totti: ‘Spalletti kicked me out’
27 September at 10:20The biography of Francesco Totti is finally out. People in Rome have been queuing until midnight yesterday to buy the book of the legendary Giallorossi captain and 12 Mondadory bookshops in the capital remained open until 2 am to allow whoever wanted to buy the book.
In his biography, called 'Un capitano' Totti reveals the details of his bust-up with Luciano Spalletti who sent the Roma captain away after an unauthorized interview with TG1 in February 2016.
Here’s the word-to-word translation:
Spalletti: “Enough is enough, it’s useless to continue, you don’t understand. You made a mistake and now you go home.”
It was the most humiliating punishment for me. I had been sent away from Trigoria. Me. Sent away from my home. I was shaking.
Totti: “All right. I accept the punishment. Let’s see who will pay the consequences.”
Spalletti: “Are you threatening me?”
Totti: “You know I have the support of people. I’ve only had kind words for you, but you want to kick me out. Take your responsibilities.”
Spalletti: “You are like the others. Forget about the times you were unreplaceable.”
Totti: “Coward, now you don’t need me anymore. You came here with a mission, complete it!”
In the end, we left no words unspoken and I left Trigoria exhausted.
