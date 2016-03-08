Totti to become Roma’s next sporting director?

Totti to become Roma’s next sporting director? Francesco Totti could be set for a new role at Roma. The club legend has always remained close to Roma following his retirement from football in 2017. Recently, in his current role as a club director, he has been put in charge of contract renewals for some of the Primavera players. La Repubblica claims that, with Monchi possibly leaving Rome to become the sporting director at Arsenal, Roma could look for his replacement internally. They suggest that Totti could work under the leadership of Frederic Massara, and together they could fill Monchi’s sporting director role if he were to leave the club. Having spent two years working under the Spanish sporting director, the former number 10 now seems ready to take the next step.



@EddieSwain_