Totti to leave Roma after Conte refusal

07 May at 13:15

Francesco Totti could leave Roma, is the rumour circulating in recent hours after Conte's refusal.
 
The former Chelsea boss was the coach chosen by the former captain to restore enthusiasm to the club. The corporate chaos and the moment of managerial emptiness worry Francesco, but more than anything else there are the future choices that the former number 10 does not seem to want to make.
 
The choice between Giampaolo or Gasperini does not excite him, and Baldini's interference disturbs a little. In these hours Totti is in Trigoria. He does not want to feel a burden and has been thinking of going away for a while, according to the reports of journalist Stefano Piccheri, who is very close to the events of the Totti.
 
 

