Totti was decisive for Ranieri to Sampdoria move: the details
12 October at 14:55AS Roma and Italian football legend Francesco Totti reportedly had a role to play in convincing Sampdoria to hire Claudio Ranieri as their new manager.
While Eusebio di Francesco was hired as the Samp manager earlier this summer, his tenure saw Sampdoria sink to as low as rock bottom of the league table. They won just a single game and the loss to Hellas Verona sealed Di Francesco's fate.
Secolo XIX claim that the advise and suggestion of Francesco Totti and even Antonio Cassano was crucial in helping the blucerchiati hire Ranieri as their new manager.
The report claims that Massimo Ferrero in fact, phoned up both the Azzurri legends to ask about Ranieri. Both Totti and Cassano gave a positive feedback about the former Roma boss and this convinced Ferrero into making the decision.
This feedback was key in helping Ferrero get away from the pursuits of Giuseppe Iachini and even Giani di Biasi.
Ranieri has signed a Samp contract till 2021 and he will earn about 2 million euros a season at the club. He last managed Roma last season and he replaced Di Francesco there as well.
