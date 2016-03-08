Totti: we will fight for second place, Juve is on another level

Rome legend Francesco Totti has given an interview to the club's official radio station. These are his words on the start of the season for the Giallorossi team after they grabbed four points from their first three games in Serie A. "We can not start blaming anyone on our results now, the season is still long, we have to be realistic : Juve will win the Scudetto it is useless to say otherwise We are to compete with Milan, Inter, Napoli and Lazio Juventus is out of competition group and be more united than ever. "







"He is young, he has great perspectives, great character, he is not influenced by anyone, I think he has been doing that last year."

