Tough start for Ranieri: Manolas, De Rossi and Pellegrini all out for Roma-Empoli

Claudio Ranieri will not have a simple task upon his return to Roma. His team will face Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday and will have to deal with the absences of several important players.



According to reports, Daniele De Rossi, Kostas Manolas and Lorenzo Pellegrini will all be out for the match, as well as the game against Spal. For the first two medical examinations have shown a lesion in the right calf, while Pellegrini suffered a lesion of his biceps femoris. All three will try to return immediately after the international break.