Tough start for Ranieri: Manolas, De Rossi and Pellegrini all out for Roma-Empoli

08 March at 21:15
Claudio Ranieri will not have a simple task upon his return to Roma. His team will face Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday and will have to deal with the absences of several important players.

According to reports, Daniele De Rossi, Kostas Manolas and Lorenzo Pellegrini will all be out for the match, as well as the game against Spal. For the first two medical examinations have shown a lesion in the right calf, while Pellegrini suffered a lesion of his biceps femoris. All three will try to return immediately after the international break.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.