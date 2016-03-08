Tragedy in Turkey: Alanyaspor minivan overturned, Czech international Josef Sural dead

Alanyaspor’s Czech international striker Josef Sural has died after the minivan carrying him and a number of his teammates back from their game against Kayserispor crashed yesterday.



The club’s chairman has claimed that the driver fell asleep at the wheel, just three miles before they reached their destination. Six other players have reportedly been injured, but none are said to be in critical condition.



Sural had 20 caps for the Czech Republic, and is friends with Roma striker Patrick Schick. He joined Alanyaspor in January. Ex-Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse and ex-Tottenham defender Steven Caulker were also in the minivan when it overturned.

