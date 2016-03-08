Transfer ban doesn't stop Chelsea making contact with Bayern over Hazard replacement
07 April at 15:00According to what has been reported by the Sunday Mirror, Chelsea's transfer ban has not deterred them from making first contacts with Bayern Munich over Polish forward Robert Lewandowski; who the Blues reportedly want to replace Eden Hazard who, as per reports from Marca, will be joining Real Madrid in the summer.
Chelsea face a transfer blockade as a result of illegal deals made in regards to the purchase of young players; with the club accused of breaching the rules and regulations, especially in regard to making payments to the families of foreign minors in order to try and secure a deal.
With Hazard heading for his way out, Lewandowski would provide both a strong option to replace both the departing Belgian and Gonzalo Higuain; with it looking increasingly likely that Chelsea will not be making the Argentine's loan stay a permanent one from Juventus, Higuain struggling to impress under Maurizio Sarri in West London.
Chelsea could find that they can sweeten the deal in the pursuit of Lewandowski with Callum Hudson-Odoi, the young English starlet that was linked strongly with a move to Bayern in January; yet the two clubs failing to agree on a deal, Chelsea wanting upwards of €40m for the youngster.
